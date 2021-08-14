Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter Buys 1,500 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey B. Streeter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.