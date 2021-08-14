Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

