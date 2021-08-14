Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

