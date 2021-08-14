David P. Skarie Sells 850 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

