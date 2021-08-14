David P. Skarie Sells 850 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.