Thomas Beckett Sells 3,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

