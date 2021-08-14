Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,534,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

