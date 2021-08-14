Brio Consultants LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

