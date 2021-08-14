Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.67% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QINT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $52.90 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39.

