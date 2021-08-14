Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $108.30 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

