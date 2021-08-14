Brio Consultants LLC Has $27.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

