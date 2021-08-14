Burleson & Company LLC Has $655,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $111.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.