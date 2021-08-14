Burleson & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 331.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

