Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years.

CB opened at $182.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

