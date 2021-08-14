Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Sells $3,160,500.00 in Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

