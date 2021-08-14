Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Sells $3,160,500.00 in Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
INN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
