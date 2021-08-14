Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 43,330 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

