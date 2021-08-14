Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 43,330 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
