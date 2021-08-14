Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.31 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

