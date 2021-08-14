John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of JBT opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.