Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5498 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

SNMCY opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNMCY. Citigroup upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

