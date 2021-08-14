Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

