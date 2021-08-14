Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $136.96 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $136.96 million and $4.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00885331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00103889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

