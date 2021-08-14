Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $22.41 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

