BHPCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.63 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.63 million and $2.23 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00155260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.97 or 0.99624885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00872574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

