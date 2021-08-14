Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

ASGTF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

