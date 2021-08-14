Orient Walt (HTDF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $749,913.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $749,913.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00155260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.97 or 0.99624885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00872574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

