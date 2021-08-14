GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $365,499.10 and $85.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

