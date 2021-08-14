Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Cut by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.