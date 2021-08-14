Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $290.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

