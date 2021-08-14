Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for 3.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $44,576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,684 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

