Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

