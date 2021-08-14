Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

