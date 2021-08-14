Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

