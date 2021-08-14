D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.