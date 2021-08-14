Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 15,775 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.