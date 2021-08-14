Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,650 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Varonis Systems worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $60.14 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

