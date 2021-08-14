KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $75.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE KKR opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

