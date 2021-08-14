Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

