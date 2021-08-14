Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

