GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.36 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

