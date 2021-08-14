Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.