Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 201.5% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.