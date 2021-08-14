Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.