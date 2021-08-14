Credit Suisse Group Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

