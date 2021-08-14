Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Buys $99,978.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Eccher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, James Eccher bought 8,789 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $101,425.06.

OSBC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

