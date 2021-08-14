The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price cut by Truist from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

