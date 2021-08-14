Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber Sells 3,104 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.