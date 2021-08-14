Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

