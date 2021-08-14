ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.