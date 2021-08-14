Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$240.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$204.82.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$193.73 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

