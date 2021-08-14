Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$226.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTC.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$220.33.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$122.81 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$195.75.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

