Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Get Seer alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.