Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
